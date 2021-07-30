Crown & Thieves winery fashion. Darren Hull photography

Fantasy Fashion at Crown & Thieves winery

Okanagan summer heats up with style

  • Jul. 30, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Darren Hull, Styling by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe

Boulevard meets fantasy as the fashion team steps into the unique and magical world of West Kelowna’s Crown & Thieves winery. This fashion season, the blue and peachy pink tones of the Italian coastline are tempered with summer whites, and painted with opulent detailing. Step into the fanciful this summer with ultra-feminine silhouettes that beg for the sun and a cold glass of vino bianco.

Dress: Fantasy Butterfly Fluffy Dress

Hat: J. Crew

Provided by DCNOY

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Dress: JACQUEMUS

Scarf: Kate Spade

Hat: Brixton

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Top: Alexander Wang

Shorts: KHAITE

Necklaces:

Monica Vinader

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Top: Dolce & Gabbana

Skirt: Meryll Rogge

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Jacket: ALC

Jeans: rag & bone

Top: Nili Lotan

Choker: JENNYBIRD

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sweater: Chloe

Skirt: Dolce & Gabbana

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney.

Model: Aiyana, represented by Deja Vu Model Management.

Styling and production assistant Cassidy Hale.

Photographed on location by Darren Hull and styled by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe at Crown & Thieves winery. A huge thank you to the staff for graciously hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BC WineFashion

Previous story
Artist Samuel Roy-Bois on story and the built environment

Just Posted

Photographed is southern resident killer whale K33, Tika, as it breaches off of San Juan Island on July 27. (Photo courtesy of the Orca Bahavior Institute)
Researchers celebrate return of orcas after ‘unprecedented absence’ from southern Vancouver Island waters

Sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen this B.C. Day long weekend are rapidly filling up, with the majority of reservations already sold out. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Long weekend ferry sailings close to full between Vancouver and Victoria

Heat on the south Island has again moved the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the West Shore. (Island Health photo)
Heat causes Langford vaccine appointments to be relocated to Victoria

Victoria police used irritant gas during the arrest of an assault suspect on Thursday after they said he barricaded himself from police for hours. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Victoria police use irritant gas during arrest of assault suspect