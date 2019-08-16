Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about feeling powerful.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet says feeling powerful is that moment when you walk out of the house, get in your car and you’re about to go to a meeting or dinner and you take a minute to appreciate yourself.

This episode Applet shows you how to dress powerful and why it makes you feel the way you do.

Starting with your signature look, Kim XO suggests you have to understand who your style icons are and why you dress a certain way.

If you don’t know your signature look and you don’t understand your style, don’t worry Kim XO has you covered.

Watch the video to find out how to feel powerful and confident everyday.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

