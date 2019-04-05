Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about how to style one of the most popular clothing items, right now.

Kim XO will show you how to wear this must have piece that everyone is talking about on Instagram — the leopard print skirt.

This skirt has been popular for at least the last year says Kim Appelt. She says it took her a while to buy the print skirt but once she did she realized it was an amazing decision.

Kim will show you five different ways to style this skirt, from casual to dressy.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jennifer Schell moves from verbs to vines

Just Posted

RCMP won’t connect man arrested in Sooke with Langford shooting

Man arrested early Friday morning to appear in court again June 27

Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

The Cloud Nine Collective is the first dispensary to receive a municipal business licence

Vancouver Island’s only adoption agency closes after 30 years

Choices Adoption and Counselling will close on May 31

Students’ artwork celebrated with a banner day at Christ Church Cathedral

Grade 8 students’ abstract designs enlarged, used to create lamppost panels

Woman flees in stolen car, crashes on highway in Central Saanich

The strange tale of a false stabbing, a police car chase and a rollover crash

Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death (*warning graphic content)

Oceans and Fisheries Canada conducts investigation of whale found dead near Sidney

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

VIDEO: Island man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Most Read