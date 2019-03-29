Instagram: Kim XO talks spring fashion

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spring, the time of year to whip yourself and your closet into shape.

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is talking about the end of the snow and the beginning of the sun and flowers.

Spring styles are out in stores and colours are brighter than the greys of winter.

Kim Appelt will show you how to wear florals and give you a little inspiration for your spring outfits.

Watch the video below to see some of the latest trends Appelt has pulled together for this season.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Rocking overalls

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

