On Amanda: polka dot jumpsuit ($179) by Sanctuary, long metallic drop earrings ($34) and triple metal, handmade link bracelet ($145) all from Fabrications; Brown Bryson slides with stacked heel ($155) by Wittner from Cardino Shoes; straw tote basket ($65) by Nina Catrina from Haute Wheels Mobile Boutique. On Peter: button-up Trostol dress shirt ($139) and black Pristu dress pants ($119), both by Mantinique and from Hughes Clothing; sheepskin woven loafers ($200) by Johnston Murphy from Outlooks for Men. Photography by Lia Crowe

Fashion with a Touch of Italian Romance

Summer fashions photographed at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery

  • Aug. 27, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

In the heart of the Cowichan Valley, nestled among rolling green hills and set against a backdrop of distant farm pastures, sits Blue Grouse Estate Winery. Get away this summer and set your sights on a destination straight out of an Italian romance ­—— and wear the fashion to match. Chic and timeless is the recipe for women’s and men’s wear this summer with rich colours and prints that burst with personality. This season, fall under the romantic spell of the Cowichan Valley.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: multi-coloured knitted vest ($525), sienna knitted trousers ($435) and camel leather tote ($655), all by Liviana Conti, and silver dimpled cuff ($200) by Maggie Owen, all from Hughes Clothing.

On Peter: charcoal butterfly printed short-sleeved button-up ($139) by Matinique from Hughes Clothing.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: black “Calysta” bathing suit ($227) by Eberjey, striped yarn dye “ruana” wrap ($69) graphic patterned wide Panama hat ($56) by Echo Design, and Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato, all from Bernstein & Gold.

On Peter: Bordeaux hand-dyed short-sleeved button-up ($125) by &Sons, khaki “Nevada” shorts ($95) by 34 Heritage from Outlooks for Men

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: emerald green, pleated shift dress ($275) by Cinque and duo-tone knitted blazer ($485) by Anne Claire, both from Bagheera Boutique; Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold.

On Peter: pineapple print short-sleeved button-up ($195) by 18 Waits and khaki Nevada shorts ($95) by 34 Heritage, both from Outlooks for Men; leather “Hampton” watch with zebra wood ($320) by Tense from NYLA Fresh Thread.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: floral summer garden dungarees ($775) by Twin Set from Hughes Clothing; Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold; black leather slides ($220) by Neosense from Cardino Shoes.

On Peter: blue-washed linen short-sleeved button-up ($89) by National Standards, “Moonlight” floral shorts ($195) by 18 Waits and tan sheepskin woven loafers ($200) by Johnston & Murphy, all from Outlooks for Men.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: V-neck polka dot “Chichi” blouse ($119) by Part Two, black A-lined “Zehra” skirt ($179), and floral printed scarf ($59) both by InWear, and “Dukesi” sun hat ($45) by Canadian Hat all from Fabrications; Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold.

On Peter: blue-washed linen short-sleeved button-up ($89) by National Standards and “Moonlight” floral shorts ($195) by 18 Waits, both from Outlooks for Men; leather Hampton watch with zebra wood ($320) by Tense from NYLA Fresh Thread.

.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark, in-house makeup artist for COSMEDICA using glo.MINERALS makeup

Models: Amanda Konn represented by Coultish Management and Peter Braunschmidt

Styling and production assistant: Vellar Chou

Photographed on location at Blue Grouse Estate Winery.

A huge thank you to everyone at Blue Grouse for graciously hosting our fashion team for the day!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

 

