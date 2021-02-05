Rainbow fashion, Lia Crowe photo

Rainbow Daydream Fashion

Colour your winter wardrobe

  • Feb. 5, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jen Evans Photography by Lia Crowe

Change the mood, enliven the conversation, elaborate with playfulness. Colour your world this winter in bold fashion that doesn’t shy from showing up.

Odette Dress by Ulla Johnson, $855, brown Bex Boot by Shoe the Bear, $270, both from Bernstein & Gold; walnut Pulse belt bag by Hobo, $178, from Cardino Shoes; yellow woven pouch by Lusher Co., $227, from lusher.co; fancy mask by Collina Strada x Tomihiro Kono, $200 USD, konomad.com

Green camisole by Laurel, $350, green forest flower blouse by InWear, $139, Carlota pant by judith & charles, $450, all from Hughes Clothing; green turban, $50, by Maria Curcic Millinery from mariacurcic.com; green woven pouch, $220, by Lusher Co. from Bernstein & Gold.

Brooches ($50-$75 each) by Maria Curcic Millinery from mariacurcic.com; tank dress, $7, orange quilted Lululemon jacket, $150, both from Turnabout Luxury; Face-up accessories by Jen Clark@thevioletyard.

Fabrications; walnut Pulse belt bag by Hobo, $178 from Cardino Shoes; sculpted brown wool and feather headpiece, $150, by Maria Curcic Millinery from mariacurcic.com; the Rome necklace by Lizzie Fortunato, $295, from Bernstein & Gold.

Bagheera; woven belt by Ralph Lauren, $22, white sunglasses by Carrera, $170, yellow leather purse, $90, all from Turnabout Luxury; Vici Shoe by Minx, $210, from Cardino Shoes.

Lusher Co. from lusher.co; Suamy 2 Boots by David Tyler, $275, from Cardino Shoes; Red Circles sculpted headpiece, $155, by Maria Curcic Millinery from Mariacurcic.com.

Idar; Smythe blazer, $330, Babaton dress, $50, both from Turnabout Luxury; green Victoria Bucket bag, $353, by Lusher Co from lusher.co; Face-up accessories by Jen Clark @thevioletyard

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Lola Calder Williams

Photo assistant: Blair Hansen

Mural seen on page with brooches by Shawn Shepherd

Mural seen on page dragonfly necklace by Tasha Diamant

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

EntertainmentFashionStyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Life and style with Charlotte Erdeley

Just Posted

Restoration is underway at a Vic West heritage home in the 200-block of Robert Street, which was severely damaged by fire in April, 2020. (Courtesy of Vanessa Nicholson)
Restoration begins on Vic West heritage home ravaged by fire

‘Muirhead House’ was built in 1903, damaged by fire in April 2020

Hughes Clothing owner Rebecca Burrows. (Courtesy of Rebecca Burrows)
Oak Bay business has Instagram hacked, naked photos demanded in return

Hughes Clothing owner creating non-profit in response

The Captial Regional Housing District will begin the redevelopment of the 3.9-acre Oak Bay Lodge property by demolishing the four-storey buildings. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Lodge demolition to cost $1.5 to $2 million

Capital Regional Hospital District selects construction firm to oversee work

Sidney, along with North Saanich, has seen an increse in individuals sleeping in vehicles. (Black Press Media File).
Sidney, North Saanich record uptick in people living in vehicles

Individuals sleeping in vehicles linked to homelessness, housing affordability issues

Cruise ship arrives at Victoria Harbour, a prime source of international tourism that has been suspended in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Welcome to Victoria’ garden a casualty of extended cruise ship ban

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority supports extension, but says losses will follow

Saanich police use a drone to investigate a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Saanich police use a drone to investigate a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Saanich Road reopens after deadly morning crash

Traffic resumes after nearly seven hours

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands fill the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress for Symphony Splash. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported… Continue reading

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

The program will allow the province to trace animals in times of danger and disease

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Most Read