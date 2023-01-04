David Hooper - Lia Crowe photography

Simple, Practical, Classic and Sometimes Sophisticated

David Hooper, Owner, Resource Furniture BC Professional Stuntman/Gymnastics Coach

  • Jan. 4, 2023 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

“Resilience,” is the answer David gives when asked what quality has led to his success.

David grew up doing gymnastics and then became an actor.

Current go-to clothing item: Strellson field jacket.

Currently coveting: New boots.

Favourite pair of shoes: Found some nice Tiger Onitsuka shoes in Milan.

Best new purchase: Bomboogie leather jacket that I found in Lake Como. I had been looking for a leather jacket like this for some time.

Favourite day-bag: Italian leather day bag, purchased at Lake Como.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban polarized aviator.

Scent: Natural.

Necessary indulgence: Lots of great restaurant dinners.

Favourite skincare product: Soap and water.

Favourite hair product: göt2b styling cream.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Lenny Kravitz.

Favourite artist: Leonardo da Vinci.

Piece of art: An oil painting that was a collaboration by two best friends and myself in 1990. I had it framed with a nice big gold frame.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Liking Strellson stuff right now; I have a number of jackets from them that I love.

Favourite musician: Roland Orzabal.

Era of time that inspires your style: I aim for timeless style.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: James Bond.

Favourite local restaurant: West Oak.

Favourite cocktail or wine: I like to try all different kinds of wine.

Album on current rotation: The Tipping Point, by Tears for Fears

Favourite city to visit: Milan.

Favourite app: Shazam.

Favourite place in the whole world: Vancouver/home.

Reading Material

What do you read online for style: I watch style vlogs.

Fave print magazine: Dwell.

Fave style blog: He Spoke Style.

Last great read: And No Birds Sang by Farley Mowat.

Book currently reading: Visionary by Graham Hancock.

Favourite book of all time: Lucid Dreaming by Stephen LaBerge.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Krista Loughton talks film and politics

Just Posted

This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)
Community Days returns to Victoria’s Royal BC Museum this week

Bunny’s Kitchen puts the emphasis on fresh ingredients. (Pexels photo)
Ex-roller derby player cooking up healthy meals in Esquimalt

North Saanich's REACH! Children’s Ensemble, formed for a one-off event performance on Dec. 3 commemorating Human Solidarity Day, will continue with rehearsals set to start Jan. 19 at McTavish Academy of Art in North Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Peter Brimacombe)
North Saanich children ensemble to reach beyond one-off performance

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter aircrew rescues a dog from a sailboat near Vancouver Island on Dec. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Facebook)
Search continues for dog lost at sea on Vancouver Island’s south coast