$9M oceanfront estate sells in North Saanich

While many reports suggest the frenetic pace of residential property sales will begin to stagnate in Greater Victoria, at least one buyer still believes money is no object.

Sotherby’s International says it has sold a $9 million oceanfront estate in North Saanich. It’s believed to be the highest priced sale in Greater Victoria since 2006 and also sets a new sales record for properties in that area of the Island.

Ardmore Hall is located at 9344 Ardmore Drive. It’s situated on the West Shore of the Saanich Peninsula and is described as a Hampton style property. It spans two acres of land with waterfront access, and views of the Pacific Ocean, the Strait of Georgia and the Inside Passage.

“This is a noteworthy sale for the Victoria real estate market, not only because it breaks the record, but because of the uniqueness of the property,” said Logan Wilson, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Ardmore Hall is a stunning paradise situated in one of the more serene, charming pockets of the coast.”

The property is made up of two luxurious homes, a 9,359 square-foot principle residence and a 1,981 square-foot guest cottage. In total, the two homes feature six bedrooms — all with ensuites, in addition to eleven bathrooms, eight custom fire places and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

There is custom cabinetry and millwork, intricate tiling, silk wallpaper, and copper ceilings line the interior. The property also boasts a state-of-the-art theatre, games room, karaoke room, wine cellar, library made from solid mahogany, and a gym.

An infinity pool, jacuzzi, water features including ponds, fountains, waterfalls and sculptures accent the acreage, along with a marble gazebo, custom landscaping and lush gardens.

