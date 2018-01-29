(Photos provided by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

$9M oceanfront estate sells in North Saanich

It’s the highest recorded sale in Greater Victoria since 2006

While many reports suggest the frenetic pace of residential property sales will begin to stagnate in Greater Victoria, at least one buyer still believes money is no object.

Sotherby’s International says it has sold a $9 million oceanfront estate in North Saanich. It’s believed to be the highest priced sale in Greater Victoria since 2006 and also sets a new sales record for properties in that area of the Island.

Ardmore Hall is located at 9344 Ardmore Drive. It’s situated on the West Shore of the Saanich Peninsula and is described as a Hampton style property. It spans two acres of land with waterfront access, and views of the Pacific Ocean, the Strait of Georgia and the Inside Passage.

“This is a noteworthy sale for the Victoria real estate market, not only because it breaks the record, but because of the uniqueness of the property,” said Logan Wilson, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Ardmore Hall is a stunning paradise situated in one of the more serene, charming pockets of the coast.”

The property is made up of two luxurious homes, a 9,359 square-foot principle residence and a 1,981 square-foot guest cottage. In total, the two homes feature six bedrooms — all with ensuites, in addition to eleven bathrooms, eight custom fire places and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

There is custom cabinetry and millwork, intricate tiling, silk wallpaper, and copper ceilings line the interior. The property also boasts a state-of-the-art theatre, games room, karaoke room, wine cellar, library made from solid mahogany, and a gym.

An infinity pool, jacuzzi, water features including ponds, fountains, waterfalls and sculptures accent the acreage, along with a marble gazebo, custom landscaping and lush gardens.

READ MORE: Real estate group predicts dip in home sales

READ MORE: Home sales below 2016 record, but still above average

 

(Photos provided by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

Previous story
Garman Group agent has unique perspective about Victoria housing

Just Posted

SOOKE HISTORY: A payback of Halibut

Elida Peers | Contributed What a payback! There was a night back… Continue reading

Target reopening time for Johnson Street Bridge remains 5 p.m. today

Commuters to Esquimalt, Victoria West and West Shore advised to plan alternate route to be safe

Saanich player suits up for Roller Derby World Cup

Vicky Zdancewicz to compete with Team Indigenous at event running Feb. 1 to 4 in Manchester, England

Drugs, knives, cash seized by Victoria Police at downtown address

A man and woman are in custody, facing nine charges

Green Party to investigate claims of bullying

Former staffers of Elizabeth May have alleged mistreatment

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Big weekend for Victoria Royals pushes record to 8-2 in last 10 games

Western Hockey League club keeps pace with B.C. Division front-running Rockets

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell… Continue reading

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read

  • $9M oceanfront estate sells in North Saanich

    It’s the highest recorded sale in Greater Victoria since 2006