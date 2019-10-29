The next construction phase of Pacifica Housing’s Oak Park has begun along the 600-block of Goldstream Avenue in Langford. (Photo provided by TL Housing)

Construction starts on Oak Park with 81 affordable rentals and a 36-child daycare

Pacifica Housing’s Oak Park is expected to be completed by late 2020

The next construction phase of Pacifica Housing’s Oak Park has begun along the 600-block of Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

Oak Park’s second building is projected to include 81 affordable rentals with a ground-floor daycare that can accommodate 36 kids.

“After years of neglect by the last government, we’re taking quick action to build the homes people need in Langford and in communities across B.C.,” Premier John Horgan says. “These new affordable homes, together with on-site childcare, will make sure people can build a good life in the community they call home.”

ALSO READ: Highway 1 four-laning project in Langford begins this fall

The first phase, completed in 2018, has 73 homes within its four-storeys. Similarly, the second phase will also have four levels. Oak Park will have a variety of layouts including studio, one, two, and three-bedrooms.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by late 2020, with new tenants moving in over the course of late summer or early fall of that year.

Oak Park is the redevelopment of a small group of townhomes operated by Pacifica Housing, in partnerships with TL Housing Solutions, BC Housing, and the City of Langford.

Once construction ends on the second phase, there will be 154 homes.

Oak Park’s daycare will be open to both the residents of Oak Park and the surrounding community.

