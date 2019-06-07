(Photo Credit: BeaverTails)

2nd Annual National BeaverTails Day

It doesn’t get much more Canadian than this

TODAY is the second annual National BeaverTails Day which started last year in celebration of BeaverTails Canada’s 40th anniversary.

From 2pm to 4pm today only, people in Victoria, as well as, Halifax, St. Johns, Charlottetown, Montreal, Kingston, Ottawa, Toronto, Niagara Falls, and Canmore, can head to their local BeaverTails location to pick-up a free BBQ or Cinnamon & Sugar pastry.

Last year, the Victoria BeaverTails location at 602 Broughton St. at Government St. saw approximately 100 people line up around the block within minutes of 2pm, so get there fast!

