2nd Annual National BeaverTails Day

It doesn’t get much more Canadian than this

TODAY is the second annual National BeaverTails Day which started last year in celebration of BeaverTails Canada’s 40th anniversary.

READ MORE: Your Weekend Forecast

From 2pm to 4pm today only, people in Victoria, as well as, Halifax, St. Johns, Charlottetown, Montreal, Kingston, Ottawa, Toronto, Niagara Falls, and Canmore, can head to their local BeaverTails location to pick-up a free BBQ or Cinnamon & Sugar pastry.

READ MORE: Leave the vehicle at home, bring dad down to Car Free YYJ

Last year, the Victoria BeaverTails location at 602 Broughton St. at Government St. saw approximately 100 people line up around the block within minutes of 2pm, so get there fast!

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?



matteus.oconnor@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter