Blue Bridge Theatre opens award-winning play at Roxy this week

A Canadian classic is making its way to the stage at the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.

The Drawer Boy, written by Michael Healey, debuted in 1999 and amassed many prestigious awards, including the Governor General’s Award.

Set in Clinton, Ont. in 1972, the play follows the story of a young actor named Miles Potter, played by Griffin Leonard Lea, as he visits two elderly farmers, Morgan and Angus, played by Michael Armstrong and Gary Farmer.

Morgan and Angus are friends who have lived and worked together for many years, and who fought together in the war. Morgan, a serious character, cares for Angus, who faces mental disabilities after a bombing. Miles, in the meantime, shadows the two men to research farm life for a new play.

“It’s a very interesting show, it’s really funny, particularly at the beginning,” said Armstrong, who has worked in theatre for over 45 years.

“But as the story unfolds and the truth comes out it becomes very emotional and is a very moving piece. That’s best kind of comedy, it teaches us and moves us, and makes us reflect on our own lives.”

The entire play is performed by the three cast members, who Armstrong said are an inspiration to work with.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this show,” he said, adding particular praise for his co-actor Gary Farmer, a prolific First Nations actor who has over 100 film and TV appearances to his credit. “He’s an amazing actor and really knows how to shake things up in rehearsal, and make you discover things.”

The show will be running from July 3 to 15, with evening shows running at 8 p.m. and afternoon matinees happening Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets you can visit bluebridgetheatre.ca.

