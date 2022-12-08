Sooke writer among B.C. literary prize winners

Federation of B.C. Writers select Doni Eve as winner of its short fiction contest

Sooke author Doni Eve earned the Federation of B.C. Writers award for short fiction. (Photo - contributed)

Sooke author Doni Eve earned the Federation of B.C. Writers award for short fiction.

You may describe Doni Eve’s work as short, but it certainly covers a lot of territory.

The Federation of B.C. Writers recently selected the Sooke writer as the winner of its literacy contest in the short fiction category.

Judge Jenn Ashton called Eve’s piece, Life in the Grain, hauntingly beautiful and said its honesty and simplicity stood out as a winner on the first read.

“In a scant 1,300 words, we’ve witnessed a marriage, a childhood, and a life culminating in the destruction of a piece of woodwork to repurpose it for its final use,” Ashton said.

Eve, who writes as DK Eve, is known for drawing on Vancouver Island’s characters and settings in her award-winning poetry and short prose. She has won an impressive number of writing contests, including Vancouver Island Regional Library’s first Poem in your Pocket contest in 2021 for her work titled The Produce Aisle. Her writing has also been included in publications by the Sooke Writers Collective.

Eve, a former editor of the Sooke News Mirror, has also won awards for writing contests in the Lower Mainland. She also captured first place in the Islands Short Fiction contest sponsored by the Nanaimo Arts Council for Green Apples.

Lilacs, a short memoir, was published by Subjectiv Journal, which features the works of authors from B.C., Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Life in the Grain will be published in 2023 in an anthology of the longlisted, shortlisted, and winning submissions for the Federation of B.C. Writers literary contest.

The contest is an annual competition in the categories of flash fiction, short fiction, poetry and non-fiction for original, unpublished works by writers who are Canadian residents.


