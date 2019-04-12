$200,000 in funding for Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre can breathe a little easier after a funding announcement from MLA Mitzi Dean, parliamentary secretary for gender equity.

The provincial government will provide $200,000 in funding to support the work of the clinic for the next two years.

The provincial government will provide $200,000 in funding to support the work of the clinic for the next two years.

“I’m a true believer in collaboration and that when people work together we end up with the best results for women, children and families,” said Dean. “The clinic is a living, working, breathing, shining example of that in its 24/7 operation and it’s service.”

Since 2016, the centre has been running an integrated clinic where victims of sexual assault receive a number of services including medical exams, forensic tests and crisis support in one central location.

According to Grace Lore, the money will ensure the centre stays open for this year and helps cover some costs into the next. The yearly budget of the centre is $204,000 but Lore says that due to the accumulation of downstream costs the yearly budget is actually closer to $280,000.

A inside look at the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, a lot of work went into creating a safe and inviting space for victims to come to

Startup funding came from a provincial grant of $100,000 over two years but did not provide any funding to ensure the operation in subsequent years.

The centre secured funding from Central Saanich, Langford, View Royal and Saanich and has made additional funding request to Oak Bay and Victoria.