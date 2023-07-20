‘A long road’: Songhees receives $4M to fix water services

‘Not gonna deny it, its been a long road for us’

Songhees First Nation has finally received funding from the provincial government to improve its wastewater services and decrease costs for local businesses and residents .

“Not gonna deny it, its been a long road for us. I think it started in 2014 and we’re now in 2023,” Songhees Chief Ron Sam Thursday (July 20) at the announcement. “So I lift my hands up to the province for realizing the importance.”

The long-awaited $4 million will be used to replace approximately 1,400 metres of pipe in the sewer system. Part of the project will include the installation of new maintenance holes, catch basins, sewer-inspection chambers and sanitary-service connections. The renewal of the aging sewer system will reduce the volume of wastewater that needs to be treated locally.

“Majority of the funding is going to be on the construction project, with that there’ll be some environmental monitoring as well,” said Kerr Wood Leidal engineering consultant on the project, Elizabeth Lau. “The bulk of the project will be the supply and installation of the new sewer drain. There’ll be some connections that we are going to redo, but we will be upgrading as we will be digging up road, also upgrading the main corridor which will include a new sidewalk along the entrance to the community.”

The project is part of a $450-million provincial investment in critical community infrastructure to support clean drinking water, treatment of wastewater and solid waste, and greenhouse gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities throughout B.C. This is a part of the provincial government’s $1 billion Growing Communities fund.

“Businesses and families deserve to have critical infrastructure they can rely on. That’s why this upgrade is so important,” said Anne Kang, Minster of Municipal Affairs. “By investing in a renewed sewage system, we’re supporting communities as they grow while protecting our environment for future generations.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria directory highlights Indigenous businesses