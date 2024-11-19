 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Local News

Asian supermarket giant's first Victoria store faces further delays

Originally slated for November 2023, Victoria’s H Mart is now expected to open nearly two years later
Olivier Laurin
Olivier Laurin
h-mart
Over a year past its original November 2023 expected opening, a banner still covers the entrance of H Mart, now set to open in summer 2025 at Victoria's Mayfair Mall. (Photo via Better Print Victoria Facebook page)

Asian food enthusiasts will be disappointed to learn they’ll have to wait nearly another year for the opening of Victoria’s highly anticipated H Mart.

Originally slated for November 2023, the opening has been pushed to “mid-year 2025,” according to a spokesperson for Cushman and Wakefield Commercial Real Estate, the firm that brokered the sale.

Victoria News reached out several times to H Mart for comments but didn’t hear back by the deadline. 

The Asian grocery store, set to open in Victoria’s Mayfair Mall, will occupy the former Toys ‘R’ Us location, which closed in December 2022. It will be the first store of its kind on Vancouver Island.

With more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S., the food giant bills itself as the “largest Asian supermarket” company in North America. 

The company, which specializes in Korean-focused products, also sells a wide variety of products from different countries in Asia.

The Blanshard location is expected to span over 30,000 square feet, according to previous information provided to Victoria News.

- With files from Hollie Ferguson 

Olivier Laurin

About the Author: Olivier Laurin

I’m a bilingual multimedia journalist from Montréal who began my journalistic journey on Vancouver Island in 2023.
Read more

Related

Victoria supermarket champions local youth through baseball sponsorship
Victoria supermarket champions local youth through baseball sponsorship