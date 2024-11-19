Asian supermarket giant's first Victoria store faces further delays

Originally slated for November 2023, Victoria’s H Mart is now expected to open nearly two years later

Asian food enthusiasts will be disappointed to learn they’ll have to wait nearly another year for the opening of Victoria’s highly anticipated H Mart.

Originally slated for November 2023, the opening has been pushed to “mid-year 2025,” according to a spokesperson for Cushman and Wakefield Commercial Real Estate, the firm that brokered the sale.

Victoria News reached out several times to H Mart for comments but didn’t hear back by the deadline.

The Asian grocery store, set to open in Victoria’s Mayfair Mall, will occupy the former Toys ‘R’ Us location, which closed in December 2022. It will be the first store of its kind on Vancouver Island.

With more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S., the food giant bills itself as the “largest Asian supermarket” company in North America.

The company, which specializes in Korean-focused products, also sells a wide variety of products from different countries in Asia.

The Blanshard location is expected to span over 30,000 square feet, according to previous information provided to Victoria News.

- With files from Hollie Ferguson