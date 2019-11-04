Saanich schools remain empty on Wednesday as workers across SD63 continue to strike for pay parity. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Back to the bargaining table for SD63, CUPE Local 441 as strike continues

Saanich school district and support workers union will negotiate again Monday afternoon

Saanich School District 63 (SD63) and support staff union CUPE Local 441 are back at the bargaining table on Monday Nov. 4 as a district-wide strike for pay parity with other local school districts continues into a second week. The school district and the union will meet for a second time Monday afternoon, following an informal meeting in the morning.

There is a media blackout in place for the negotiations, meaning neither side is allowed to give media details about what’s happening during negotiations. Representatives from both the union and the school district said they would honor the media blackout to minimize distractions and reach a resolution faster.

READ MORE: Saanich School District strike continues into second week

President of CUPE Local 441 Dean Coates said on Monday that the union was feeling positive about the support they have received from parents. He said parents are planning a rally in support of the union for Friday Nov. 8.

Vexed parents are putting the heat on the provincial government to get kids back in school with the help of a Change.org petition. The petition gained more than 1,000 signatures in 72 hours, Coates said.

Coates also said he hopes union members can get back to work soon. “The cause is righteous and we carry forward, we hope for a speedy end to negotiations,” Coates said.

READ MORE: Sidney mother says ongoing school strike threatens budget

Superintendent of the Saanich school district, Dave Eberwein, said he acknowledges how “frustrating and exasperating” this strike is for parents, students, teachers, support staff. “The important thing to remember is that as as school district, we need to stay focused on what we can do. We can’t control what the provincial government can do, we have to focus on what we can do at the local bargaining table,” Eberwein said.

The province is evaluating the discrepancies in pay, job description and responsibilities for all workers under the provincial framework. For each of the school districts in the province, there are different job descriptions, job requirements, qualifications and responsibilities for each role covered by the provincial framework. This includes clerical staff, janitors, and the Saanich support staff who are currently striking.

Eberwein said because there are many jobs to evaluate, this process is lengthy and complex. Saanich became one of the first school districts to sign on to the Job Evaluation project about a year ago. “We want to get an agreement ratified, then let this provincial process play out,” said Eberwein.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Saanich School District strike continues into second week
Next story
Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Just Posted

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

Victoria Event Centre to host Games Night Mondays with retro games

Classics such as Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Invaders will be available

Island Corridor Foundation joins partnership pursuing rail

South Island Prosperity Partnership continues to grow

No increase in Oak Bay police calls during Halloween weekend

Police looking for stolen red scooter

Warm-up tips for chilly cyclists, walkers this fall and winter

Layer up, watch for ice, and give yourself more time

VIDEO: Pumpkin Smash destroys Jeep for a good cause in View Royal

All proceeds will benefit the Movember Foundation

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

‘Your own kingdom:’ Private island near Nanaimo up for sale

Lily Island listed for $1.4 million

Most Read