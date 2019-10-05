BC Cancer- Victoria hosted an open house on Oct. 5, 2019. (Evan Taylor/News Staff)

BC Cancer Foundation opens doors to the Victoria public for tours of the facility

The tour showed visitors all the important work that goes on at BC Cancer-Victoria

On Saturday, staff at BC Cancer-Victoria, one of B.C.’s six regional care centres, gave members of the public a tour of the facility.

Throughout the day there were many interested visitors many of whom had either been treated at the facility or knew someone who had. The tour was set up to take visitors on a path that would closely resemble that of an actual cancer patient.

Things started in the PET scan room where members of the imaging team can create a 3D version of someone’s body and identify where the cancer cells are. More scans are then taken using a CT Scanner to provide more detailed renderings.

READ MORE: BC Cancer Foundation raises record $63.7 million

Thanks to donations from the Heys family the imaging department is now equipped with some of the most state of the art technology.

Manager of Clinical Services at BC Cancer-Victoria, Rose Lopetrone helped with the tours and lauded the facilities’ holistic approach.

“The facility is very beautiful but also on-site there is virtually everything needed to treat someone with cancer. Some of the newer equipment we have was only recently available in Vancouver.”

One of the newer additions are devices that can more accurately target metastasis located in the brain with radiation treatment. Before it was installed broader radiation was applied to the brain which could result in complications like loss of motor or cognitive functions.

The final stop on the treatment part of the tour was the Chemotherapy Treatment Unit. It currently services around 50 people a day. According to Lopetrone, that number has increased by about 20 a day over recent years as a result of more treatment stations being added.

READ MORE: Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

Aside from treatment, the facility also offers a wide range of support services things as family counseling, speech pathology, nutrition departments along with many others. The secondary services are equally important, says Lopetrone.

“You can imagine when someone gets diagnoses how devastating that can be. So on-site we offer family counseling that can range from dealing with the stress incurred to helping people with financial planning.”

The facility is also home to the Deely Research Centre located on the third floor. Where work is being done on new cancer treatments in coordination with other research programs around the country.

evan.taylor@vicnews.com

@evanrtaylor
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich resident plans another protest against cigarettes in B.C. drugstores

Just Posted

Sinking ships on purpose, could artificial reefs revitalize marine life?

To preserve marine life eight ships and a plane have been deliberately sunk off the Island

Saanich approves plan to reach climate action goals

Goals include reducing carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030

Award-winning folk singer Valdy to headline Jazz Vespers fundraiser in Oak Bay

St. Philip Anglican Church to host 80th Jazz Vespers on Oct. 6 for community kitchen

BC Cancer Foundation opens doors to the Victoria public for tours of the facility

The tour showed visitors all the important work that goes on at BC Cancer-Victoria

Saanich resident plans another protest against cigarettes in B.C. drugstores

The demonstration will take place in front of the B.C. Legislature on Monday

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

Door smashed during break-and-enter at central Vancouver Island music store

Bass and guitars among items stolen, according to owner of Arbutus Music in Nanaimo

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Most Read