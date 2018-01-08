Body found on Taylor Beach in Metchosin

BC Coroners Service say they are in the early stages of an investigation

A body has been discovered on a beach in Metchosin.

It was found early Monday morning on Taylor Beach.

According to West Shore RCMP Const. Matthew Baker, the local detachment and B.C. Corners Service are investigating.

“The investigation is in it’s infancy … [but] no foul play is suspected,” Baker said, adding more information will likely be available Tuesday.

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed they are also in the very early stages of an investigation but could not provide any more information.

More to come…