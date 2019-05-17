UPDATED: Structure fire extinguished at Blanshard Courts

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Unconfirmed reports one person is in custody after a structure fire believed to have been intentionally set tore through a residential complex early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes on Blanshard Street are closed between Bay Street and Hillside Avenue due to a structure fire at Blanshard Courts, 901 Kings Rd. The fire has been extinguished but fire crews will remain on scene until investigators arrive.

Southbound traffic on Blanshard is moving.

A window has been knocked out at the back of the building and the smell of smoke is lingering in the air. pic.twitter.com/xWXWy9sAmz — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 17, 2019

A fire was reported in the townhouse complex at around 4 a.m. on May 17.

A neighbouring resident reported seeing police take one person into custody.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one of the buildings, as tenants evacuated their homes.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

@BCTransit bus was brought on scene at around 4:25 to house the evacuees pic.twitter.com/IyMBxt8wXR — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 17, 2019

Adding people were in the suite at the time of the fire, no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/sMqsaj0jeB — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 17, 2019

More to come.

READ MORE: Downtown Victoria fire deemed ‘suspicious’

READ MORE: ‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter