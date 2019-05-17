Northbound lanes are closed on Blanshard Street as crews investigate what is believed to have been an intentionally set fire early Friday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

UPDATED: Structure fire extinguished at Blanshard Courts

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Unconfirmed reports one person is in custody after a structure fire believed to have been intentionally set tore through a residential complex early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes on Blanshard Street are closed between Bay Street and Hillside Avenue due to a structure fire at Blanshard Courts, 901 Kings Rd. The fire has been extinguished but fire crews will remain on scene until investigators arrive.

Southbound traffic on Blanshard is moving.

A fire was reported in the townhouse complex at around 4 a.m. on May 17.

A neighbouring resident reported seeing police take one person into custody.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of one of the buildings, as tenants evacuated their homes.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: Downtown Victoria fire deemed ‘suspicious’

READ MORE: ‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Island outdoor enthusiasts petitioning as military cracks down on weapons range trespassers

