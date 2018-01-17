(Steven Heywood/News Staff file photo)

Central Saanich police chase down speeding biker

A motorcyclist from the Lower Mainland was caught on the Tsawout reserve after speeding down the Pat Bay Highway on Tuesday, January 16.

According to Sgt. Mark Haney of Central Saanich Police, the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) was working on Hwy. 17 at 11:10 a.m. near the Swartz Bay ferry terminal when they spotted a motorcycle with expired insurance.

They motioned to the driver to pull over and he seemed to acknowledge the request, but then fled southbound at a “high rate of speed” down Hwy. 17. Central Saanich Police heard the radio call and saw the motorcycle heading southbound.

There was a red light at the intersection of Mt. Newton Cross Rd. and Hwy. 17, so a nearby Central Saanich police cruiser drove into the intersection, holding traffic. The motorcycle squeezed between rows of vehicles, turned left and headed eastbound on Mt. Newton Cross Rd. The police chased it until it entered the Tsawout reserve and lost sight of it. Police found the driver again a few minutes later on Tsawout private property. The driver lost control of the bike, abandoned it on the reserve and fled on foot. A brief foot chase ensued and the driver was apprehended.

The driver is from the Lower Mainland but is otherwise not being identified. Though an investigation is ongoing, the bike and its license plates are believed to be stolen. Haney said the driver is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motorcycle, failing to stop for police and breaching previous court conditions.


