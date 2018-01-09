Child pricked by discarded needle in downtown Victoria

The three-year-old was taken to hospital

Concerns are being raised after a child accidentally pricked itself on a discarded needle in downtown Victoria.

Police say the incident happened Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue.

The parents of the child realized something was wrong when their child began crying, according to the Victoria Police Department.

“Upon inspection by the parents, they noticed an uncapped syringe. The three-year-old was taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries,” read part of a statement from VicPD.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and ask anyone with information to call 250-995-7654.

Last summer a security guard patrolling a downtown parkade found a syringe taped to the underside of a hand railing on Yates St.

