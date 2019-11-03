Christmas celebration preparations begin at Uptown

A 54-foot tree and Santa’s Cottage are under construction

Just days after Halloween, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Uptown Shopping Centre. Work has begun at the Saanich shopping destination to put up a huge 54-foot-tall Christmas tree and Santa’s Cottage, part of annual celebrations hosted by Uptown.

This year, the Christmas parade and Light Up event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from approximately 6 to 6:30 p.m. The main Boulevard will be closed to guests from noon on Friday, Nov. 15 until at least early morning Sunday, Nov. 17 to allow for set-up and take-down, said an Uptown representative.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

The parade will take place around Uptown Boulevard from 6 to 6:20 p.m., concluding in the central Town Plaza with Santa lighting up the huge tree with Christmas lights at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown’s website is open for bookings with Jolly Old Saint Nick himself at the Cottage at Uptown on Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. Parents and guardians can reserve spaces for their kids with Santa at shopuptown.ca.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s Uptown centre hosts its first Oktoberfest

For more information, call Uptown Centre Guest Services on 250-383-4866 or watch for updates on their Facebook page.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

