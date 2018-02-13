A white SUV collided with a grey van on Resthaven Drive in Sidney Tuesday afternoon. Sidney firefighters and the local RCMP responded to clean up the scene and to investigate the cause of the crash. (Richard Ludwig/Submitted)

Collision affects traffic on Resthaven Drive in Sidney

A crash involving an SUV and van on Resthaven Drive this afternoon in Sidney has emergency crews advising drivers to avoid the area, or expect delays.

News Review reader Richard Ludwig captured an image of the incident. His photo shows a white SUV, which looks to have smashed into the side of a grey van.

The crash took place after 2 p.m. on Resthaven Drive near the marina and park, close to North Saanich Middle School.

The Sidney Fire Department advised drivers at the time that the route was down to single lane, alternating traffic, while crews worked to clear the debris and police investigated the cause.

Crews have since cleared the area.

