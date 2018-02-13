Collision affects traffic on Resthaven Drive in Sidney

A crash involving an SUV and van on Resthaven Drive this afternoon in Sidney has emergency crews advising drivers to avoid the area, or expect delays.
Resthaven drive is single lane alternating traffic for a head on collision. #yyjtraffic #sidney
News Review reader Richard Ludwig captured an image of the incident. His photo shows a white SUV, which looks to have smashed into the side of a grey van.
The crash took place after 2 p.m. on Resthaven Drive near the marina and park, close to North Saanich Middle School.
The Sidney Fire Department advised drivers at the time that the route was down to single lane, alternating traffic, while crews worked to clear the debris and police investigated the cause.
Crews have since cleared the area.
UPDATE: Resthaven drive traffic to be resumed to regular flow. Cars have been towed and emergency crews are clearing scene. #yyjtraffic #yyj #sidney @townofsidneybc
