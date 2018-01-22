Driver escapes from crash in Sidney

Town truck and another vehicle collide, causing van to roll over

The driver of this vehicle was able to get himself out and was uninjured, according to the Sidney Fire Department. A crash at Fifth Street and Henry Avenue Monday morning had emergency crews responding to a reported collision between a municipal truck and another vehicle. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

The driver of a van escaped uninjured after his vehicle rolled over in a collision in Sidney Monday morning.

Sidney Fire Department reported the driver was able to get out after his van rolled on Fifth Street at Henry Avenue — after being involved in a collision with a Town of Sidney truck. No one else was injured, according to emergency officials at the scene.

Firefighters braced the van, which was left on its side with significant damage, so that it would not fall on any of the first responders on the scene. The driver was being attended to by paramedics as a precaution.

Both roads at the intersection were blocked and traffic was advised to avoid the area, and let officials investigate the cause of the incident.

Fifth street and Henry avenue remains CLOSED for vehicle rollover. Thanks for giving emergency crews space. #yyjtraffic #Sidney @DriveBC_VI pic.twitter.com/pLwiRk1PG6 — SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) January 22, 2018

Sidney North Saanich RCMP officers are investigating the cause.