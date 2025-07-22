Esquimalt navy commander moves on to U.S. Navy fleet

Commodore David Mazur, now a rear-admiral, will be Vice-Commander of the U.S. Navy's Second Fleet

The Commander of Canadian Fleet Pacific, who works on generation, operation and maintenance for the West Coast navy fleet and military bases, will be moving on to the U.S. Navy following a change-of-command ceremony in early July.

Commodore David Mazur, who served as the Commander of Canadian Fleet Pacific since 2021, has been promoted to Rear-Admiral and will now serve as Vice-Commander of the U.S. Navy's Second Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia.

"We also bid farewell to Commodore David Mazur, whose exceptional leadership over the past three years has elevated our operational edge, championed our people, and strengthened ties with allies," noted a Facebook post from the Royal Canadian Navy.

Taking over Mazur's spot will be Capt. Sam Patchell, the former deputy fleet commander.

"From Libya to the Indo-Pacific, his service speaks volumes. His experience, steady leadership, and commitment to our sailors will guide us through the next chapter," noted the post.