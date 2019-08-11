Maryah Catchpole, four, and Isla Gibson, three, got their faces painted like unicorns at the Cadboro Bay Festival. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Festival-goers flock to Cadboro-Gyro Park

The Cadboro Bay Festival thrived despite the cloudy weather

Bouncy castles, sand sculpting and face painting were just some of the things festival-goers enjoyed at the Cadboro Bay Festival on Sunday.

Residents of all ages flocked to Gyro Park for an afternoon of fun. The festival was hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation and presented by Pepper’s Foods.

Food trucks, games, business booths and craft tables filled the park. The bands Freeze Frame, Pulse Radio and the Soul Shakers took to the stage during the event and their tunes could be heard throughout the festival.

World-class sand sculptors were also in attendance and festival-goers were able to watch them work. Saanich Parks and Recreation asked residents to vote for their favourite theme for the sand sculpting by Aug. 1. The theme Island Life won with 316 votes.

The Saanich Police and Saanich Fire departments were also in attendance. Guests were invited to sit in the back of a police car, explore a fire truck and admire a vintage police vehicle from 1946.

Five-year-old Ellie and two-year-old Summer Matamoro wanted to sit in the driver’s sear, but settled for sitting in the back of the police vehicle. Ellie said she preferred the “happy face bouncy castle” they’d tried earlier.

Despite the grey clouds and intermittent rain, the festival was packed and the parking areas had long line ups.

The sand sculptors worked with the theme, Island Life, which was chosen by voters on the Saanich Park and Recreation website. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Gear-heads and amateurs alike gathered on Beacon Avenue for the 2019 Sidney Summer Car Show

