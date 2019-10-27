Fifth annual Wicked Victoria 2019 draws a crowd of more than 9,000

Kids and adults both in and out of costume flocked to Boo Boulevard on Sunday

Halloween enthusiasts came out in the thousands to Wicked Victoria on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, to celebrate Halloween a little early, listen to music, eat, drink and be spooky. This is the fifth year this event has been put on by the Greater Victoria Festival Society (GVFS) in Victoria, transforming Government Street into Boo Boulevard between noon and 5 p.m.

Kelly Kurta, GVFS Wicked Victoria event organizer, said there were approximately 9-10,000 people in attendance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. She said the event has been a great success.

The whole Wicked Victoria event is walkable for those who are able, with volunteers helping control crosswalks for safety, and has many family-friendly attractions.

The event features a Feeling Ghoully Music Zone from Humboldt to Courtney Street, a Ghostly Giving fun fair from Courtney to Broughton Street with about eight to ten non-profit organizations provding games for kids, the Moonlight Harvest Market From Broughton to Fort Street featuring local merchants, and the Too Cute to Spook Wicked Kid Zone from Fort to Yates Street offering pumpkin carving, face painting, games, a costume parade, and much more.

Glow sticks, wristbands and pumpkins are available by donation with profits supporting Jeneece Place and the Children’s Health Foundation.

For information about GVFS’ next event, the Island Farms SantaLight Parade, go to their website.

