Fitness to fun in local company’s hot tubs

When all is said and done and you’ve had a busy day at work or while working out, there can be nothing better than sinking slowly into a hot tub.

Just ask Mark Fell.

He’s owned and operated Skyview Industries in Central Saanich for more than 30 years. Also known as Sunspaces, Fell has been selling and servicing spas, hot tubs, swim spas, enclosures and just about everything you can think of when it comes to those personal tubs.

Over those three-plus decades, people have gone to Skyview for some of the best in Canadian-made products.

In that time, Fell says hot tubs have gone from the stereotypical party place, to more of a family or therapeutic destination in one’s home after a long day.

Fell says while the basic concept hasn’t changed all that much, tubs are being used differently, and improvements in technology mean there are a lot more jets to help sooth sore muscles.

Or propel a swimmer through the water.

Swim spas ave taken off in a big way, Fell says.

Those are larger basins whose motors jet water from one to 15 miles per hour, allowing people to swim at a leisurely — or a competitive — pace.

“There’s really nothing out there to compete against them,” Fell says of his Hydropool swim spas.

Hot tubs as therapy is still a big reason people come to him — and his customers range from younger folks to those a little longer in the tooth. And today’s spas and hot tubs, he continues, are easy to maintain and their operating costs are much lower than they once were, thanks to continued efficiencies in production and manufacture.

When people come looking for a tub, Fell says they generally fall into one of three categories: people who want the basics; others who want all the bells and whistles, and; customers who are first-timers.

Fell says his company is there to help with all of those areas and can offer something for almost anyone — at wholesale prices.

From self-cleaning models that cut down on maintenance, to high-powered swim spas, this Central Saanich business has been providing as much a lifestyle, as they provide the products.

They are located in the Keating Business District in Central Saanich, #1 – 6721 Butler Crescent.

Or find them online at www.sunspaces.com.