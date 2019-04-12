Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 7 C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for Friday

Plus your weekend forecast

Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 11 C, overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Saturday will likely see rain ending in the afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

For Sunday you can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C, clearing overnight and a low of 4 C.


