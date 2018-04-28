(GoFundMe)

GoFundMe for man struck on Pat Bay Highway

Proceeds will support family of Mike Underwood

A GoFundMe has been created for Mike Underwood, a father of four and soon to be grandfather who died on April 25 in an accident on the Pat Bay Highway.

According to the GoFundMe page, Underwood was “a great provider for his family and loved hunting, fishing, and just having a few by a fire with the ones he loved.”

RELATED: Man struck and killed on the Pat Bay Highway

The page’s creator said the money will go towards funeral costs and supporting the family. A funeral will be held on Monday at the Tsawout First Nation, 7728 Tetayut Rd. Prayer services will be held on Sunday April 29 at 7 p.m. in the gym, and a funeral will be on Monday April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/support-for-mike-underwood039s-family

One man sent to hospital after stabbing

