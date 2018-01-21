Have coffee with a Sidney cop on Jan. 30

Get serious about crime in your community.

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP are inviting people to have a Coffee with a Cop on Jan. 30 at Serious Coffee in downtown Sidney.

The detachment describes the event as “an informal opportunity to get to know the members of your local RCMP, over a cup of coffee or tea.”

In attendance will be Corporal Chris Manseau, who handles the media relations end of things for the local RCMP detachment, and Constable Meghan de Pass, the local community liaison officer.

People (and local media) are invited to drop in to the coffee shop on Beacon Avenue between 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

– with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP