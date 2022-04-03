High winds for Sooke, western Vancouver Island, warns Environment Canada

Storm surges, some building damage could be on the cards on Monday

High winds could lead to dangerous sea surges along western Vancouver Island throughout Monday, Environment Canada warns.

A low-pressure system offshore will lead to very strong west winds of 80 km/h gusting to 100 km/h toward the western coast of Vancouver Island starting late on Monday morning. The wind warning is in place for all coastal sections of western Vancouver Island.

Environment Canda advises residents to stay back from the water’s edge and be aware of exceptionally high waves.

“Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline,” it reads. “Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure someone caught in their path.”

Environment Canada also warns of potential damage to buildings in the area, including roof shingles and windows.

The winds will die down slightly into the evening, shifting to the northwest at 70 km/h gusting to 90, and slowly ease through the night.

There’s also a heavy rain warning in place for Zeballos and Tahsis, which could see around 100 mm of rainfall by Monday morning.

