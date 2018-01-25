Homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Oak Bay police are investigating after a homeowner held an intruder in his home until police arrived.

Police were called to the scene for a break and enter in progress shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Oak Bay police on scene in 2000 block of Crescent in #oakbay #yyj after family finds intruder in home office. Homeowner detained intruder until police arrived. pic.twitter.com/hzvPB3rB22 — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) January 26, 2018

Homeowner, Anna, told the Oak Bay News that she discovered the intruder inside the home office of their family home and the father held the suspect until police arrived.

