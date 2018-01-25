(Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Oak Bay police are investigating after a homeowner held an intruder in his home until police arrived.

Police were called to the scene for a break and enter in progress shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Homeowner, Anna, told the Oak Bay News that she discovered the intruder inside the home office of their family home and the father held the suspect until police arrived.

More to come…

reporter@oakbaynews.com

