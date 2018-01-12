Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Education, made the announcement in the Keating Elementary School library. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Keating Elementary to get seismic upgrades, 4 new classrooms

Construction on $7.92 million project to begin in July

Keating Elementary will get four new classrooms and seismic upgrades worth $7.92 million.

According to a press release, the original Keating Elementary School was a one-room schoolhouse built in the early 1960s with renovations in 1965, 1969, 1992 and 2010. One part of the school does not meet seismic building requirements and will be upgraded.

There are currently 411 students at Keating, with over 70 per cent of them in French immersion. The new classrooms will give Keating 100 more student spaces.

Speaking from the Keating Elementary school library, Fleming reiterated that the region is in an earthquake zone, and that is why the government is “urgently working as fast as we can with our educational partners to make seismic safety announcements like the one we’re making today.”

The Minister said that with ever-changing building regulations, the Ministry will be more receptive to proposals for all-new schools rather than renovations to buildings that are “70, 80, 100 years old”

In addition to four classrooms and seismic upgrades, Keating Elementary will also get a new library learning commons and another set of washrooms. The Saanich School District contributed $343,000 for this upgrade.

Chuck Morris, director of facilities for the district, said that there was still much work to do, including drawings for the seismic upgrades and addition.

“Now our consultants step up to the plate, we start meeting and getting this thing all put together so we can advance it as quickly as we can.”

While he expected bids from construction companies on southern Vancouver Island, Fleming said other areas like Surrey with aggressive homebuilding activity would require the Ministry to bundle several projects together to make a bigger project that could generate more interest from industry.

Construction is set to begin in July, with completion set for March 2020. The Children’s Development Centre in Cordova Bay will be the last school in SD63 to receive seismic upgrades.

Previous story
Man arrested for dog cruelty in Central Saanich
Next story
VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

Just Posted

VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

“We will be forever changed by this, but the question is how we change. And that is up to us”

Speaking out about dementia

B.C. campaign hopes to end stigma around dementia in Sooke and all of Greater Victoria

Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

New store set to open April 1 in Langford Parkway location

VicPD invites public to hear from front-line staff at open house Monday

Event is the first of four events to be run as a pilot program

Keating Elementary to get seismic upgrades, 4 new classrooms

Construction on $7.92 million project to begin in July

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

B.C. health minister in Nanaimo to give IHealth system review update

Minister of Health Adrian Dix at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital today

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Man arrested for dog cruelty in Central Saanich

Police searching for Good Samaritan

Most Read