Major Crimes investigating cyclist collision with pickup in Saanich

The cyclist is in critical condition after the crash on Greenridge Crescent and Quadra Street
Saanich News Staff
(Black Press Media photo file)

With a cyclist in critical condition in hospital, Saanich Police are calling for footage and further witnesses to a crash Monday just before noon.

The Saanich Police Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the July 28 crash between a pickup driver and cyclist at Greenridge Crescent and Quadra Street, where the Lochside Regional Trail crosses. The Traffic Safety Unit is providing support including crash analysis and forensic identification.

In order to “assist in establishing a clearer picture of the events leading up to the collision,” police ask anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

The driver remained at the scene and the vehicle was seized for examination as officers continue to investigate.

“Our thoughts are with the injured cyclist and their loved ones during this very difficult time,” Insp. Damian Kowalewich reiterated a message shared Monday, in a Tuesday update.

