Métis Nation B.C. receives provincial funding for Saanich housing development

The proposed building will offer 55 rent-geared-to-income units for Métis people living in Saanich

Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) plans to build an affordable-housing development in Saanich.

In partnership with B.C. Housing and Métis Nation Greater Victoria (MNGV), the body, which represents 39 Métis communities across the province, plans to erect the building on two plots that it purchased in 2021 (3656 Raymond St. South and 307 and 309 Brunswick Pl.).

"We know finding appropriate housing is a challenge for many Métis people in our community, including families and elders," said Caitlin Bird, MNGV's president, in a news release. "We hope this building will help alleviate the pressure a little."

Preliminary designs include community spaces, a childcare facility and 55 rent-geared-to-income units.

"Our vision is for this to be a community space, where Elders can connect with young ones in the child care centre and families and community in the building," added Bird in the same news release. "This building will also offer a space for our community to gather for potlucks and cultural activities. Having childcare, community events, office space and housing close together is an important part of supporting our community's well-being.”

B.C. Housing announced funding for this development and 41 others like it on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

"Around 1,600 culturally appropriate homes will soon become places of comfort and stability for many Indigenous people throughout B.C., who face a greater need for affordable housing," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s minister of housing, in a news release. "These additional homes are part of our ongoing reconciliation work to ensure that Indigenous people are provided the resources and services to thrive in the communities they call home."

Before MNBC can begin construction, B.C. Housing and the District of Saanich have to sign off the body's development plans. Chris Tupy, MNBC's executive director of housing strategy and operational integration, said that, because plans are tentative, designs may change. If plans are approved, MNBC will welcome housing applications from Métis people living in Saanich.

"Priority will be for Métis people," said Tupy. "Then it will be open for local First Nations and then urban Indigenous populations within the areas."