MISSING: 26-year old Daniella Richer-Arseneau

The young woman was travelling, and last spoke to her family on June 23

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing woman Daniella Richer-Arseneau.

She is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian woman, standing five feet, three inches tall with a very small build, weighing approximately 95 lbs. She has very long, light, reddish dyed hair that was formerly brown, and brown eyes.

Police note that photos of Richer-Arseneau are old, and that she has lost significant weight since they were taken.

She was travelling and had regular contact with her family, but they stopped hearing from her on June 23, 2018.

She is associated with a black, four-door Ford Fiesta with an Alberta license plate reading BNJ-1494.

Investigators consider this missing person file to be high-risk. If you see Richer-Arseneau, call 911. If you have information about her, you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

