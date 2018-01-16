(File)

More buoys allowed for Brentwood Bay

Proposed number rises from 40 to 60

The number of allowable buoys in Brentwood Bay could be as high as 60, in a Dec. 28 notice posted to the District of Central Saanich website.

At last month’s Committee as a Whole meeting, District staff proposed up to 40 buoys.

“We initially looked at 40, we might be looking at 60 now,” said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor.

He said the District has not settled on a number yet as part of an eventual submission, but the final number will be subject to a vote at the council table.

At the Dec. 11 meeting, Miles Mana (a consultant hired by the District on this issue) said staff estimated that 35 liveaboard vessels were in the area, so while that would not leave many extra buoys, no liveaboard residents would be evicted if they were given priority as specified in the plan.

The boat registration process and public education will begin this month.

The District is keeping its online engagement tool (Placespeak) open so residents can have their say.

“We certainly take public comments into consideration in addition to what the bay can handle, and we’re continuing to do that,” said Windsor.

The Jan. 22 Committee of the Whole meeting is cancelled due to several councillors being absent, according to Windsor, and the item does not appear on the Jan. 8 agenda, so the only time in the near future the Brentwood Bay issue could come to the table would be Jan. 15 or Feb 5.

reporter@peninsulanewsreview.om

Most Read