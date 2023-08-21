Mount Con Reid Fire grows to 1,577 hectares in Strathcona Provincial Park

Fire has now engulfed other fire in the Wolf River valley

Smoke wafting in from wildfires burning in Strathcona Park to the east obscures the morning sun at the Gold River government wharf Saturday morning. John McKinley photo

The largest wildfire among a cluster of five within Strathcona Provincial Park increased over the weekend.

Located on Mount Con Reid, the fire has increased to 1,577 hectares, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported on Sunday. The other large wildfire, located north of Wolf River, has been swallowed by the Mount Con Reid fire. Both fires are now being considered one large fire.

But B.C. Wildfire has no plans to fight it.

“The fire is being regularly monitored with our partners at B.C. Parks,” said BCWS information officer Kimberly Kelly. “It has been determined natural fires which do not threaten safety or infrastructure should be allowed to burn as part of the natural process of the park.”

The combined fires have created a massive billowing of smoke, one that his highly visible from a wide area, including Campbell River, the Comox Valley, and Gold River.

First reported on Aug. 6 (Mt. Con Reid) and Aug. 14 (Wolf River), the fires were caused by lightning strikes within the area.

Kelly says that the long-term forecast may see the fire continue into September and beyond.

“Given the ongoing drought conditions, some of these fires may continue to burn and produce smoke into the fall,” says Kelly.

