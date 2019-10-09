New ‘dusk to dawn’ parking signs limit overnight parking at Esquimalt Lagoon

Breaking the bylaw could get you a $150 fine

Residents visiting Esquimalt Lagoon in the late hours will have to avoid parking their cars in the area.

The City of Colwood has installed new signs along Esquimalt Lagoon that state ‘“No Parking between one hour after dusk to dawn.”

Once the sun goes down, any vehicles parked along the nearly two-kilometre stretch may be asked to move.

“The intention is not to prevent someone from coming to the lagoon beach for some quiet reflection or to practice their night time photography skills,” says Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. “It allows officers to take action if there is inappropriate activity taking place.”

The signs are up due to multiple complaints from nearby residents about overnight campers and late-night disturbances, according to Sandra Russell, Colwood’s communications manager. She says it was a staff recommendation to council that got the ball rolling.

West Shore RCMP can issue fines of $150 for those who don’t comply with the bylaw. Notably, the municipality will decide when to enforce the bylaw.

Since introducing the bylaw, Russell says city council has received feedback from the public and expects council will reconvene to reconsider the new signage.

