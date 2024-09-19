New project seeks to help Greater Victoria residents find employment

BEAMS offers wrap-around services including counselling, transportation, medical services, and more

Beacon Community Services (BCS) has recently launched an employment project nicknamed BEAMS. The program is set to offer comprehensive, wrap-around services to individuals facing complex barriers to employment.

Providing a holistic approach that includes counselling, transportation, emergency rent assistance, medical services, and access to essential certifications such as FOODSAFE and first aid, BEAMS is designed to equip participants with the skills necessary to secure sustainable employment.

“We’re not just helping people find jobs; we’re empowering them to build better futures,” said Tricia Gueulettfe, CEO of BCS. “BEAMS is about fostering stability, confidence, and employment readiness. Our project is designed to ensure that each participant receives the individualized support they need to take meaningful steps toward a brighter tomorrow.”

With a target to support at least 80 individuals, BEAMS will offer tailored assistance that addresses both the immediate needs and long-term goals of its participants. From providing interview clothing and housing support to offering short-term training and developing essential workplace skills, BEAMS is committed to breaking down the barriers that keep people from achieving employment success.

For more information about the BEAMS project and eligibility, please visit https://beaconcs.ca/

BCS is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that has been serving the people of Greater Victoria for 50 years. BCS provides a wide range of services, including employment programs, housing, youth and family services, and senior care.