Construction on the McKenzie interchange will detour drivers during three night closures. (Twitter/Transportation BC)

Northbound lanes closed Monday night on McKenzie interchange

Monday night closure is one of three needed to install overpass girders

The McKenzie Interchange project will detour drivers on their late-night commute on Monday and early morning Tuesday.

Vehicles travelling to and from the Victoria will be placed into single-lane traffic that will detour.

READ MORE: McKenzie interchange project sees delays

All northbound lanes will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

All southbound lanes will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

A third closure is expected to be announced, as it will close the southbound exit lanes onto Admirals Road. This is all part of the process to install the last overpass girders for the project.

RELATED: Highway 1 lane closures planned for McKenzie interchange construction

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers to pay careful attention to all signs and speed limits in the project zones.

Once completed, the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians from the overpass.

Traffic lights on Highway 1 at McKenzie Avenue are expected to be removed over the winter and a finished product is lined up for summer 2020.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pirate raids moored Caddy Bay boat for $4,000 worth of sails, anchor

Just Posted

Northbound lanes closed Monday night on McKenzie interchange

Monday night closure is one of three needed to install overpass girders

Sooke byelection results official; no recount planned

Dana Lajeunesse wins by a margin of three votes

Pirate raids moored Caddy Bay boat for $4,000 worth of sails, anchor

$15,000 boat and motor also stolen from Ripon Road

‘This is unacceptable’: View Royal parents frustrated over lack of resources for students

Tight spending budget leaves educational assistants stretched thin

48 most reliable Victoria businesses nominated by BBB

48 Victoria businesses become finalists for the 2019 Touch Award.

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Jam stand back lash, cats on leashes and more

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

New shipping container home project opens in Island community

WeCanShelter represents joint effort between Comox Rotary and homelessness advocates

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read