Northbound lanes closed Monday night on McKenzie interchange

Monday night closure is one of three needed to install overpass girders

Construction on the McKenzie interchange will detour drivers during three night closures. (Twitter/Transportation BC)

The McKenzie Interchange project will detour drivers on their late-night commute on Monday and early morning Tuesday.

Vehicles travelling to and from the Victoria will be placed into single-lane traffic that will detour.

All northbound lanes will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

All southbound lanes will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

A third closure is expected to be announced, as it will close the southbound exit lanes onto Admirals Road. This is all part of the process to install the last overpass girders for the project.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers to pay careful attention to all signs and speed limits in the project zones.

Once completed, the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians from the overpass.

Traffic lights on Highway 1 at McKenzie Avenue are expected to be removed over the winter and a finished product is lined up for summer 2020.

