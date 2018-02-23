North Saanich Councillor Murray Weisenberger recites a provincial oath of office during his swearing-in as a municipal councillor in 2014. (Steven Heywood/News Staff File)

Oath of office not needed: North Saanich councillor

District council set to approve oath that had been repealed in 2012

North Saanich councillors are about to enact an oath of office and one of them has questioned why it’s needed at all.

Coun. Murray Weisenberger challenged Mayor Alice Finall at the Feb. 19 council meeting, saying the mayor “seems to think councillors need to be prevented from talking about what goes on behind closed doors.”

The proposed oath of office has a section — and it’s clearly the largest of the requirements within the oath — that would have councillors, current and future, affirming their willingness to keep in confidence records, information and discussions that take place in meetings lawfully closed to the public.

Weisenberger said the B.C. Community Charter already has this stipulation in place.

“I fail to see the logical reason to do this,” he said. “If I thought that that was not the case, I’d be singing like a canary here, ‘cause I think there’s a lot of things that people would like to know about what goes on in closed meetings. but I don’t, because it’s in the Community Charter and I’m not allowed to do that.”

RELATED: New North Saanich council sworn-in.

Part 5 of the Community Charter does, in fact, outline that very thing under its statements on council roles and responsibilities.

The same section of the Charter also states “A person elected or appointed to office on a council must (emphasis ours) make an oath or solemn affirmation of office…” within a specified time frame. If a person fails to do so, continues the Charter, the person is disqualified from holding office.

North Saanich council did not have a bylaw requiring such an oath before 2010 and had used the oath as prescribed by provincial regulation. As part of its strategic plan, council set out to consider putting a bylaw in place to formally establish an oath in North Saanich.

Staff reported that council put a bylaw in place in 2010, but it differed “in that it contained an additional provision to highlight the duties of council members and former council members to respect confidentiality.” The bylaw was repealed by council in 2012, returning the District to its pre-2010 state of affairs.

The staff report also pointed out council is not required to establish an oath of office bylaw, if it so wishes.

Finall pointed to that background by staff, in answer to Weisenberger’s challenge.

Council voted for the new oath and will officially ratify it at an upcoming meeting.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trial date delayed in case of slain Oak Bay sisters
Next story
Gas tax cash helps Victoria reach funding threshold for Crystal Pool

Just Posted

Gas tax cash helps Victoria reach funding threshold for Crystal Pool

$69-million project won’t go to referendum if cost covered by three levels of government

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

Cyberbullying weighs heavily on young people

Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday

Charge laid in Central Saanich dog cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

VicPD officers assaulted by women in two separate incidents

One officer’s injuries required a hospital visit, following downtown fray

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

All 19 events are underway across Kamloops, where five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Rookie boxer gains new self-confidence

After ten weeks of training ‘Killer’ Gibson is ‘unstoppable’

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Former Island hockey player dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

Wounded Warrior Run BC makes it to the Comox Valley

Day four of the annual fundraiser saw the team stop in Courtenay and Comox

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Most Read