One person was transported to hospital with injuries after a single vehicle crash late Thursday night on Burnside Road and Interurban Road. (Emma Bibb/Facebook)

One person in hospital after late night Saanich crash involving a cab

Investigating is ongoing to determine the cause of this crash

One person is in hospital with injuries after a single vehicle crash late Thursday night in Saanich.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Burnside Road and Interurban Road, Saanich Police responded to the crash which involved a Victoria taxi cab. The driver of the vehicle was not the registered owner of the car.

The driver was transported to hospital but according to Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police, police don’t have an update as to the driver’s condition.

“The first assessment we received were moderate injuries but that may have changed,” she said.

The car, which was heavily damaged, was towed and a crash analyst was on scene. The investigating is ongoing to determine the cause of this crash.


