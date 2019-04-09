Camosun College representatives participated in the Hungry Hearts fundraiser for Our Place (File contributed)

Our Place fundraiser gathers a record-breaking $150,000

The sixth annual Hungry Hearts event let foodies pick the best dishes in town

An annual fundraiser for Victoria’s Our Place Society reached a record high.

The sixth annual Hungry Hearts event raised $150,000 on Saturday, setting a new record for the event.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” said Don Evans, CEO of Our Place, in a statement. “This strong support will go a long way in supporting many of our life-transforming programs and services to assist people in crisis, recovery or on the road to employment.”

ALSO READ: Our Place turns up the glamour for Beauty Day

Hungry Hearts is a foodie-oriented event where local chefs compete for the Hungry Hearts Top Chef trophy, which can be won after attendees “vote with their heart” and choose their favourite dish.

This year, the winner was Chef Nicolas Hipperson of the Union Club, who stirred up seared Atlantic scallops, English pea tortellini, a carrot ginger emulsion and a pea shoot salad.

WATCH: New storage facility opens at Victoria’s Our Place

Other competing chefs included Chef Brendan Walker, Delta Ocean Pointe Resort; Chef Josh Courtin, Dobosala; Chef Tyler Thompson, Fishhook at Mermaid Wharf; Chef Castro Boateng, House of Boateng; Chef Brett Black, Kid Sister; Chef Richard Teves, Toque Catering; and Chef Robert Budlong, Camosun College Culinary Program, with his team of young, up and coming student chefs.

The sold-out event was hosted by the Delta Hotels by Marriott Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort, and hosted by PwC Canada.

