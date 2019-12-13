(File Photo)

Pancakes with Santa and superheros helps fund cancer charities

Langford gathering also features Christmas activities, crafts, a 50/50 raffle and auction Dec. 14

Looking to connect with others over the holiday season while giving back to those in need?

WATCH: ‘Life-saving’ Fix-A-Heart campaign hits $40,000 two weeks in

‘The Cure Starts Now’ is raising funds for cancer charities in the form of a pancake breakfast. The festive gathering will feature Christmas activities, crafts, a 50/50 raffle and auction, and photos with Santa and Superheroes.

READ ALSO: Jeneece Place receives bags of holiday gifts from Save-On-Foods

The event is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Langford #91 Legion on Station Ave. Tickets cost $15/adult, $5/children over 2 years and $35 for a family of four.

Anyone interested can register online.


matteus.oconnor@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sentencing for Oak Bay father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

Just Posted

Sentencing for Oak Bay father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Andrew Berry’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

SD61 asks public for input on Vic High renovations

Renovations, upgrades scheduled to begin in August 2020

Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

Pluto’s Restaurant set to stay at its Cook Street location until March 2021

Sewer rates rise for Saanich residents in 2020

Higher water, and garbage rates also approved by council

Free fun in Victoria this weekend includes skating, photos with Santa

Skate at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday, photos with Santa Saturday

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

Incident happened at Pattie’s Party Palace on Rutherford Road on Thursday

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Most Read