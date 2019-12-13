Pancakes with Santa and superheros helps fund cancer charities

Looking to connect with others over the holiday season while giving back to those in need?

‘The Cure Starts Now’ is raising funds for cancer charities in the form of a pancake breakfast. The festive gathering will feature Christmas activities, crafts, a 50/50 raffle and auction, and photos with Santa and Superheroes.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Langford #91 Legion on Station Ave. Tickets cost $15/adult, $5/children over 2 years and $35 for a family of four.

Anyone interested can register online.



