Panorama Rec adds to lifelong health

Panorama Recreation is always thinking outside of the box when it comes to a healthier, more active community.

That’s why the released a brand new brochure at the beginning of January, catering to adult learners.

The Adult Lifelong Learning & Activities booklet contains a variety of programs offered to Panorama’s older patrons. Lorraine Brewster, Panorama’s Senior Manager, says they heard from their patrons that some of the adult opportunities of offer at the recreation centre and its satellite facility at Greenglade, were becoming lost in their big, seasonal program guides.

“It’s a fantastic little brochure,” Brewster says. “It features a ton of programs in arts, health, finance … and there are workshops and activities, even yoga and Tai chi.”

A big surprise to come out of it, she says, are the adult archery lessons, offered at Greenglade and North Saanich Middle School. It’s a new offering and has already had some full classes.

“They are doing so well,” she says, adding it was a different activity and its engages with people they might not otherwise get out to their programs.

And that’s one of the goals of Panorama’s brochures and special activities. Brewster says it’s about reaching people with options for better, healthier living — that will last over a lifetime.

“It’s about finding something you are interested in, to get you moving, to get you engaged.”

That’s why Panorama explores programming suitable for young people, adults and the elderly — reaching many demographics with healthy options as they develop, grow and age in the community.

Coming up in February, Panorama is offering a variety of special events, including Family Day fun Feb. 13 at both Panorama and Greenglade. There’s free admission to swimming, skating, weight room and some fitness classes.

They also have a Valentine’s Day Kindergym on Feb. 13 at Greenglade.

Looking ahead to March, Panorama is home to a men’s singles tennis tournament, Pro D-Day skates and swims and some special events taking place a the Teen Lounge at Greenglade.

For all of these activities, check out panoramarecreation.ca for more details.

Feeding your healthy lifestyle

There may be some changes to food services coming to Panorama later this year.

Brewster says they held a survey about a year ago, asking user groups and patrons about their food service options and what they would like to see. Of course, more healthy options were a priority.

Yet, more than that, Brewster says Panorama is a social place, where families comes to participate in a variety of activities — and at various times of the day. That means people are there during different mealtimes.

Currently, Panorama has a concession space between their two arenas, operated by the Kiwanis Club. And while she says people still want the tasty options, there’s a desire for a variety of wholesome offerings, especially as people can be at the rec centre all day.

Brewster says healthy choices are top of mind as they explore the results of the survey and work with the Saanich Peninsula Recreation Commission on their options. “Stay tuned!”