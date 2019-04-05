Friday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain becoming windy in the morning, reaching a high of 12 C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Periods of rain and wind in Friday’s forecast

Plus your weekend forecast

Friday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain throughout the day, becoming windy in the morning and reaching a high of 12 C. Overnight, periods of rain and a low of 7 C is expected.

Saturday is expected to be windy with showers and a high of 12 C and cloudy periods are expected overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers reaching a daytime high of 10 C. Overnight rain and a low of 9 C is called for.

Monday’s forecast is calling for rain with a high of 11 C. For overnight a low of 7 C is expected.


