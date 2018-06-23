PHOTOS: People soak up summer fun at FernFest

The annual community event saw families and friends gather for food, games and markets

Hundreds of people gathered in Fernwood Square on Saturday to participate in the 23rd annual FernFest.

The family event gave people a chance to grab a free breakfast (croissants, bagels, jams, fruit, coffee and juice), before heading further in to check out the activities and stations set up on Vic High property.

There was a kids zone, which had an elaborate cardboard castle, a giant game of Jenga, face painting, toys, games and more. There was also a bike shop available for anyone who was interested in participating in the famous kids’ bike parade.

Further in there was an elaborate artisan’s market, that featured over 30 local vendors. Local food was available to snack on, and performances by Vic High students happened throughout the day

“I’ve been coming for the past few years, I try to make it every year,” said Michael Cameron, who was happy with the breakfast options. “It’s always good to bring people together, especially over food.”

RELATED: 23rd annual FernFest coming to town!

Many agreed with the great options, even if they hadn’t been before.

“It’s going fantastic!” said Kyle Ellis, “It’s my first time being out here and I really like all this entertainment, good vibes and good food.”

“It’s really nice to be part of these community things, because it’s not something I usually get to,” Chloe Thomas

Parents were also happy about options for their kids.

“We haven’t been before, but I thought it would be fun to check out,” said Claire Helm, who brought her two children, aged three and four. “I think Fernwood does a really good job bring the community together, and we’re not from here, we’re from Saanich, but it’s really fun to check out and that there’s fun things for the kids to do.”

If you missed out on the fun, there’s some photos from the day below:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

Elle Ferguson shows off her unicorn toy at the Fern Fest on Saturday. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Oliver Davies (centre) works on the famous box fort at Fern Fest on Saturday. He said he’s a veteran builder, since this is his second year helping to set it up. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Weston Helm, (left), Claire Helm, and Mara Helm enjoy some breakfast at the FernFest. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Friends gather for breakfast at FernFest before they head over to the artisan market. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Koa Fritzsche (left), Abby Smith and Martin Fritzsche play a giant version of Jenga at the FernFest. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWES