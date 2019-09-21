PHOTOS: The King of Rock and Roll runs the 25th Annual King and Queen of the Hill Race

Lambrick Park Secondary teacher and creator of the race, Tom Turnbull, dressed as Elvis to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the race and his last time organizing the race as he is retiring in June. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Lambrick Park Secondary School hosted its 25th Annual King and Queen of the Hill race up Mount Douglas on Sept. 20. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Lambrick Park Secondary School hosted its 25th Annual King and Queen of the Hill race up Mount Douglas on Sept. 20. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Principal Gord Mitchell and his pup, Kenna, remained at the back of the pack in case anyone got injured and because Kenna isn’t much of a runner. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Grade 11 student Teagan Hunt, 15, was the first girl to cross the finish line and was crowned the 2019 Queen of the Hill. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Grade 10 student and 2019 King of the Hill Aiden Grew, 15, led the pack for the whole race and was the first to cross the finish line. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) The 2019 King and Queen of the Hill posed with former winners, Lambrick Secondary Alumni, and their teacher, Tom Turnbull. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Lambrick Park Secondary School hosted its 25th Annual King and Queen of the Hill race up Mount Douglas on Sept. 20. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Fellow Lambrick Park Secondary teacher, Keith Grew, presented Turnbull with a plaque to commemorate 25 years of managing the King and Queen of the Hill race. Members of the Saanich Police escorted the runners up Mount Douglas to ensure cars stayed out of the way. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Lambrick Park Secondary School hosted its 25th Annual King and Queen of the Hill race up Mount Douglas on Sept. 20. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Turnbull sang like Elvis after crossing the finish line. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

On your marks, get set, go! On Friday, students, staff and alumni from Lambrick Park Secondary School took Mount Douglas by storm as they participated in the school’s 25th Annual King and Queen of the Hill race.

Runners clustered around the starting line, vying to be the first to reach the top of the hill, before taking off in a flash. Each year, the first boy and girl to reach the top of Mount Douglas are crowned King and Queen of the Hill.

The 2019 King and Queen were 15-year-olds Aiden Grew and Teagan Hunt. Grew finished in just over seven minutes and Hunt, who won the race in 2017, finished in just under nine minutes. Neither broke the all time record – six minutes and 56 seconds for boys and eight minutes, 10 seconds for girls – but both noted it was a good race.

The top finishers received trophies and everyone was given a special 25th anniversary tee shirt.

The race was initially created by teacher and cross country coach Tom Turnbull in 1995 in an effort to promote the cross country team and get more students interested in running. Now, 25 years later, Turnbull, 60, is retiring and getting ready to pass the reigns to another teacher. Several are being considered and he’s hopeful the event will continue for a long time.

Turnbull has seen thousands of students race up Mount Douglas over the years and alumni frequently return for the event even though only current students can win. This year, five former Kings of the Hill participated.

Despite the warm weather, for his swan song race, Turnbull ran in a full Elvis costume including a wig and glasses. He’s always been a big fan and loves to do impersonations of the King of Rock and Roll.

Fellow teacher, Keith Grew, had a plaque made for Turnbull and presented it to him once he crossed the finish line. Grew, who may take over managing the race, thanked Turnbull for his service and dedication to the school.

Turnbull felt good after the race and noted it was “a good one to go out on.” He was happy to see former students return and current students run their hearts out. Turnbull hopes everyone comes back to race again next year and he’ll know if they do as he plans on continuing to attend the race for as long as he can.

